29-year-old man drowns in Toledo Bend

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 29-year-old man drowned Sunday, authorities say.
It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Toledo Bend Reservoir, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Witnesses told authorities that he was trying to swim out to an island when he went underwater.
His body was found about 4:30 p.m. in 6 feet of water 100 feet from the shore at the end of Springwood Ridge, which is in the San Miguel area of the lake west of Many, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting local local first responders were Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents plus members of the Central Sabine and DeSoto Parish dive teams.
