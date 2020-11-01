Man shot in his chest while standing on his porch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for his life after having been shot in his chest while standing on his front porch, authorities say.
The shooting near Southern Avenue at East 61st Street was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The 46-year-old man was standing on his porch after having just gotten a beverage from the refrigerator in his kitchen when out of nowhere someone fired four shots at him, police say.
He was struck once in his chest.
Authorities described his wound as life-threatening.
Police still have 13 units on the scene, dispatch records show.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
