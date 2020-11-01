COVID-19 tests to be offered at 3 sites in Natchitoches

The free testing will be conducted 15 times Nov. 2-20

COVID-19 tests to be offered at 3 sites in Natchitoches
(Source: WAVE)
By Curtis Heyen | November 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 5:09 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered 15 times this month at three locations in the city of Natchitoches.

Hours will be 8-11 a.m. each day.

To be tested, you must be at least 18 years old and be able to present a valid ID.

Following are the dates and sites in Natchitoches where the mobile testing unit will be.

  • Nov. 2: Ben Johnson Auditorium, 400 MLK Jr. Drive
  • Nov. 3: parish government parking lot, 200 Church St.
  • Nov. 4: Parkway Cinema 6, 1011 Keyser Ave.
  • Nov. 5: Ben Johnson Auditorium, 400 MLK Jr. Drive
  • Nov. 6: parish government parking lot, 200 Church St.
  • Nov. 9: Parkway Cinema 6
  • Nov. 10: Ben Johnson Auditorium
  • Nov. 11: parish government parking lot
  • Nov. 12: Parkway Cinema 6
  • Nov. 13: Ben Johnson Auditorium
  • Nov. 16: parish government parking lot
  • Nov. 17: Parkway Cinema 6
  • Nov. 18: Ben Johnson Auditorium
  • Nov. 19: parish government parking lot
  • Nov. 20: Parkway Cinema 6

The tests are being arranged by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.