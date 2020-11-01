Another suspect arrested over death of Minnion Jackson

Kendrick Dejuan Moore is being held in Caddo Correctional Center; his bond has been set at $1 million

Third suspect arrested over death of Minnion Jackson
By Curtis Heyen | November 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 11:22 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Another arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of Green Oaks High student athlete Minnion Jackson.

Kendrick Dejuan Moore remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Shreveport police arrested the 29-year-old Shreveport man at 8:30 p.m. Friday and booked him into the city jail at 9:45 p.m., booking records show.

He has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional, where he was booked at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, booking records show.

Moore and 20-year-olds Kolby Moore and La’Travion Anderson are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Jackson’s death.

Jackson was fatally shot Aug. 26 while traveling on Interstate 220.

