Another suspect arrested over death of Minnion Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Another arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of Green Oaks High student athlete Minnion Jackson.
Kendrick Dejuan Moore remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
Shreveport police arrested the 29-year-old Shreveport man at 8:30 p.m. Friday and booked him into the city jail at 9:45 p.m., booking records show.
He has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional, where he was booked at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, booking records show.
Moore and 20-year-olds Kolby Moore and La’Travion Anderson are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Jackson’s death.
