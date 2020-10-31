Natchitoches man killed in fatal wreck

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash just before 4 p.m. on Friday, October 30, on Highway 1 south of Highway 509.
According to police, Adrian Toussaint, 39, was driving northbound on Highway 1 when he crossed the centerline, for reasons still under investigation, and struck the rear tires of an 18-wheeler.
Toussaint was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 18-wheeler driver was properly restrained and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2020.
