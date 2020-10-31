Happy Halloween! We have a boo-tiful weekend in store

Happy Halloween ArkLaTex! Great weekend weather again as we decompress from the work week and prepare for the week ahead.
Today: temperatures will spend part of the morning in the mid and upper 60s until the top of the noon hour. Once we reach the latter afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60s. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will stay out of the SSW around 5mph. We wont have to worry about any scary clouds this morning or evening because it’ll be sunny and clear for the 31st. This will be perfect for viewing the full moon on Halloween night!!
Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall to low to mid 40s under clear skies with an approaching cold front.
Sunday: SET CLOCKS BACK 1 hour and enjoy the extra hour of sleep! The cold front will push through but this will be a dry front that wont bring any rain to the ArkLaTex! Temperatures will still be mild during the day with highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies once again! We’ll feel the cooler temperatures heading into Monday. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Monday: election eve wont feature much change in the forecast. Highs will only reach the low 60s under mostly sunny skies with dry weather for a nice start to the work week.
Election Day: The forecast is looking beautiful as you head to the polls to exercise your right to vote! Highs will warm to the upper 60s near 70s.
Tropics: we’ll likely have our next Tropical Depression and then Storm soon with the Caribbean area of disturbance that now has a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours to 5 day.s
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.