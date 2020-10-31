Happy Halloween! We have a boo-tiful weekend in store

Today: temperatures will spend part of the morning in the mid and upper 60s until the top of the noon hour. Once we reach the latter afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60s. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will stay out of the SSW around 5mph. We wont have to worry about any scary clouds this morning or evening because it’ll be sunny and clear for the 31st. This will be perfect for viewing the full moon on Halloween night!!