COVID-19 testing locations for November

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting free COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout November.
All tests will be performed inside the vehicle, with results provided electronically through the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. No pre-registration is required for testing.
Locations listed below will perform testing at the same time every week for the month of November:
- Mondays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Health Hut in Ruston (310 W. Mississippi Avenue, Ruston, La.)
- Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Bossier Parish Community College (6220 E Texas Street, Bossier City, La.)
- Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Office of Senator Katrina Jackson (4106 Desiard, Monroe, La.)
- Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Street, Shreveport, La.)
- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: LSU-Shreveport (One University Place, Shreveport, La.)
A valid ID is required to get a test at any of the listed locations.
