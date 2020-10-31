Church hands out food, clothes in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Church members and volunteers stuffed food, milk and clothes into trunks and backseats as people drove through the Bryant Temple of God and Christ parking lot on Saturday.
They handed out food to about 1,800 families, and more than 100 families also got clothes during the giveaway.
“We just want to help out our citizens the best way we can by providing food and clothes,” church administrator Quatina Ealy said.
Hundreds of cars lined Marquette Avenue, W. 70th Street and Canal Boulevard, as people waited to take part in the giveaway.
Ealy said it was important to provide the food and clothes at no cost due to the tough times presented by COVID-19.
“During the pandemic, it’s a time where it’s really hard on families, some with no income coming in, some have lost their jobs,” she explained.
