Texas’ record-setting early voting period has ended

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Early voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election wrapped-up Friday with record-breaking totals.
By Friday morning Texas had already surpassed the total number of votes from the entire 2016 presidential election, with more than 9 million ballots cast.
It all comes just three days before the long-awaited election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
On the final day of early voting in Texas, many people, like Pamelia Miller, seemed determined to cast their ballot before what’s expected to be a very busy election day.
“I want to go on and get my vote in so I won’t have to be trying to do it election day," said Miller.
Miller and others say voters appear to be much more energized for this year’s presidential election.
“It’s (an) unprecedented election to me. So, it’s different than the elections I’ve voted in before," said Miller.
Donald Robinette, Harrison County’s Elections Administrator, says they’re already approaching 50 percent voter turnout days before election day.
He says they had a large number of people check on their registration status even before early voting.
“So, it varied from people who had never voted before, like over 60-years-old, to young people who had never voted before," said Robinette.
You often hear people describe how it means a lot to them to have the right to vote.
Nicki Cronkright said it felt great to vote, especially after just moving to the area and doing research before casting her ballot.
This elections office was one of seven early voting locations in Harrison County, Texas and the only one inside Marshall city limits.
More than 90 percent of those 9 million early Texas voters have cast their ballots in-person.
Voters like Shane Hampton also wanted to cast their ballot as early as possible because they strongly believe the stakes couldn’t be any higher in this year’s presidential election.
“I believe that the guidance we have today is the guidance we need to keep going. And I believe in the Lord, myself. And I believe that the man we have has gotten us that way. And I believe it needs to stay on because I believe we’ll be in a world of trouble if we go any other way," said Hampton.
Overall, over 50 percent of registered Texas voters participated in early election before the polls open for the last time on Tuesday.
In Texas, the elections office can also accept an absentee ballot postmarked no later than Election Day and receive it no later than the day after the general election.
