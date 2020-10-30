La. Highway Safety Commission warns against impaired driving on Halloween

(KSLA) - This Halloween season, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is asking drivers to keep it spooky — and safe.
According to a news release, Halloween is one of the most dangerous holidays in the state. This isn’t due to any boogeyman — but because more injury and fatality crashes happen around October 31 than any holiday period.
Breaking down the numbers for the 2019 Halloween period from the Center from Analytics and Research in Transportation:
- There were a total of 559 crashes where someone was either hurt or killed.
- Fifty-eight of those crashes involved alcohol.
- On Halloween 2019, 81 people were hurt and two people were killed in crashes involving an impaired driver.
“When people drink too much and get behind the wheel, a holiday celebration can quickly turn tragic,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said, in a news release. “We want to remind everyone to plan ahead if they’re going to be drinking; make arrangements for a sober friend to drive, call a ride share or taxi service, or get a friend to walk you home.”
The 559 crashes during the 2019 Halloween season was more than the following Holidays:
- Mardi Gras (513)
- Thanksgiving (382)
- Memorial Day (328)
- Labor Day (305)
Freeman also noted that drugged driving is becoming a larger issue than drunk driving.
“Impaired is impaired, whether it’s because of alcohol, illegal drugs or even legal, prescription drugs,” Freeman said, in a news release. “If you feel different, you drive different. Any kind of impaired driving is not only illegal, it puts you and everyone on the road at risk.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.