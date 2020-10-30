Historic judicial races in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two African American judicial candidates are hoping to make history this election season.
George Winston, III and Brenda F. Ford are running for District Judge seats. Winston is running for District Judge 42nd Judicial District Court, Division B and Ford is running for District Judge 42nd Judicial District Court, Division A.
Ford declined to speak on the election but Winston says he is excited to run.
“I want to represent all people in Desoto Parish because I am the most qualified,” Winston says.
Winston also mentioned the fact that Desoto Parish is 40% Black. He says it is very important for African Americans to head to the polls.
Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.
