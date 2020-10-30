Early voting in Texas shatters 2016 turnout

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Early voting in the Lone Star State continues to reach historic new heights — and voters still have one day to cast ballots before November 3.
Over 9 million Texas have voted early, exceeding the number of residents who cast ballots throughout the entire 2016 general election in Texas, according to newly released state data.
The Associated Press reports Texans cast more than 8 million votes in 2016.
Here’s a breakdown of early voter turnout out in East Texas:
- Bowie County - 27,883 (45% of registered voters)
- Red River County - 3,976 (46% of r/v)
- Titus County - 7,566 (42% of r/v)
- Morris County - 3,680 (42% of r/v)
- Marion County - 3,554 (46% of r/v)
- Harrison County - 23,723 (51% of r/v)
- Panola County - 7,242 (43% of r/v)
- Shelby County - 6,481 (41% of r/v)
- Cass County - 9,662 (46% of r/v)
- Camp County - 3,899 (49% of r/v)
- Upshur County - 14,311 (50% of r/v)
- Gregg County - 40,203 (55% of r/v)
- Rusk County - 15,059 (46% of r/v)
- Nacodoches County - 20,848 (53% of r/v)
