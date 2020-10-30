Dry and cool weather for the foreseeable future

Looking ahead to next week we are not expecting much in the way of any wholesale change to your forecast. We are expecting a cold front to move through the region overnight Sunday into early Monday, but we don’t expect any rainfall to be with this frontal system. Temperatures on Monday will be on the chilly side with highs potentially only in the 50s, but your temperatures will rebound as we go through the rest of the week. By Wednesday high temperatures should be in the low 70s across the region with sunshine expected generally throughout the week.