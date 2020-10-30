Dry and cool weather for the foreseeable future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and move into your Halloween weekend we are tracking more cool and dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning this morning are starting on the cold side in the 30s and 40s, but will rebound into the 60s this afternoon.
That along with ample sunshine will be the story over the next few days. We are tracking another cold front on the way Sunday and. As we go through next week it will be a very tranquil weather pattern with dry and sunny skies combined with slowly rebounding temperatures. In the tropics, we are tracking yet another tropical wave that is likely to develop in the Caribbean Sea, but is not likely to impact the US.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as it is on the chilly side this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30s across the northern ArkLaTex could lead to some patchy frost, but thanks to sunny skies through the day temperatures should rebound nicely from Thursday. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to be in the low to mid 60s generally for the region. If you’re catching some Friday Night Football action just make sure you grab a jacket.
As we head into the weekend we are expecting more dry and cool weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both on Halloween and Sunday will be in the 60s, but we could see temperatures close in on 70 on Sunday. Your socially distant trick or treating forecast is looking dry with temperatures in the mid 50s Saturday evening. If you have an old school clock make sure you turn them back one hour before you go to sleep Saturday.
Looking ahead to next week we are not expecting much in the way of any wholesale change to your forecast. We are expecting a cold front to move through the region overnight Sunday into early Monday, but we don’t expect any rainfall to be with this frontal system. Temperatures on Monday will be on the chilly side with highs potentially only in the 50s, but your temperatures will rebound as we go through the rest of the week. By Wednesday high temperatures should be in the low 70s across the region with sunshine expected generally throughout the week.
So get ready for some “boring” weather across the ArkLaTex over the next week! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
