Date, time set for 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off on Saturday, December 26, at 6 p.m.
This year marks the 45th edition of the 11th oldest bowl in college football.
“Playing the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 26, in a primetime window, will provide us a tremendous opportunity to highlight the wonderful work our organization and the city of Shreveport do on-and-off the field,” said 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Chairman Frank Auer. “Our entire organization, together with Radiance Technologies, cannot wait to showcase two exciting football teams and the City of Shreveport, hosting this event.”
The announcement came just six days after Army West Point was secured as the home team.
“We want to thank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Chairman Frank Auer and the entire bowl committee for this incredible opportunity to play in this outstanding bowl game,” said Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “We are very excited to accept the first bowl invitation of the 2020-2021 season and to make our first trip to Shreveport since 1996.”
The Black Knights currently have a 6-1 record with only four games left on their 2020 football schedule.
Army will face an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference, who will start their shortened seven-game season on Saturday, November 7.
A limited number of sideline and endzone bench tickets are available for reservation. Reservations can be made by contacting the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl box office at 318-221-0712.
Ticket renewals are being sent to all 2019 ticker buyers who have not yet renewed. Ticket renewals not made by Monday, November 16, will be released to the general public.
