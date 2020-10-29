Thursday, October 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Oct. 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 181,837 total cases - 392 new cases
- 5,694 total deaths - 18 new deaths
- 612 patients in hospitals - decrease of 1 patient
- 79 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.