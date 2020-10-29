Local company holds princess parties for kids who lost homes due to Hurricanes Laura & Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2020 Hurricane Season has been one for the record books after Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many families across Southwest Louisiana with nothing.
However, a local company is restoring some normalcy with the help of a little magic to the kids of Southwest Louisiana.
“When they came around the corner...my girls haven’t been to Disney World, but I’m sure that’s just a snippet of what it would be like.”
For just a split moment in time, all is well for these little princesses. With the help of a little magic from Ariel and Cinderella, the last two months spent recovering from back to back hurricanes are a distant memory for two local families.
“We’re living in a camper right now and she misses having space and toys and just the normalcy she had to run outside and play without having to step on something.”
“A friend nominated us, I got a text saying your girls were selected and I remember crying because I wanted my girls to have that moment of not having to deal with everything that’s been going on.”
A lot has been going on...not only for the adults but for the kids trying to process the devastation as well.
“Oftentimes these little princesses get overlooked because there are so many big and important things going on in the world but their little treasure coves have gotten emptied and we want to give back a little bit towards that," said Hannah Pettefer, Owner of Magical Moments Parties.
Pettefer founded Magical Moments Parties back in 2018 and has made it a mission to spread magic year-round but these days the job is a little more special.
“We travel around with my husband’s work and the only home my girls know is our 5th Wheel and it was totaled with Laura. We’re all together and we’re just going to figure out and my daughter said why does this year have to be so hard.”
A hard year it’s been but even if just for a moment..these families are able to find the bright side amongst the destruction.
“Right now more than ever the character is tested and we get to show the world, the kingdoms all around that we are strong here. I’m very grateful to use a little bit of magic to make this more positive for these kids..”
If you’d like to nominate a family or donate toys to Magical Moments, click here.
Follow Magical Moments on Facebook.
Follow Magical Moments on Instagram.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.