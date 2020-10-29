2020 hurricane season may enter uncharted territory next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the landfall of Zeta yesterday in Cocodrie, La., the 2020 hurricane season has continued its furious pace. With 27 named storms already, this season already has tied the 2005 hurricane season for the most active on record.
For the Pelican State, this year has been historic as well with 5 named system making landfall, most notably being Laura with it being the strongest storm this year packing winds of 150 mph.
While many of you are hoping this hurricane season will end, it appears Mother Nature has other plans.
While Zeta is weakening and has lost its tropical characteristics, something else is already grabbing our attention.
A tropical wave is moving through the Lesser Antilles and will reach the central Caribbean Sea over the weekend. It is becoming more and more likely that this tropical wave will develop into potentially our 28th named storm of the season.
If it does reach tropical storm status, then we truly would be entering uncharted territory for the Atlantic Basin. Never in history has there been 28 named systems.
The name for this prospective storm would be Eta.
Now even though we could be tracking yet another tropical system, there is some good news. Unlike the atmospheric set-up for Zeta, we are not expecting any large-scale fronts to be moving through the ArkLaTex.
Instead, a large-scale upper-level ridge looks to be taking over the Southeast by Election Day. This is important because this ridge of high pressure will block a potential Eta from entering the Gulf of Mexico.
But people who live in the Caribbean, especially in Central America, will need to pay very close attention to this storm due to the fact that ocean temperatures still are in the low to mid-80s. On top of that, atmospheric conditions will be favorable for development in the Caribbean as we go into next week.
