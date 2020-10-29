Halloween to look a bit different amid pandemic, but there are still ways to do it as safely as possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It doesn’t look like your typical Halloween when children go door-to-door with candy.
“So we want to make sure we do our part to keep everybody safe, but still try to provide a sense of normalcy for the young people,” said Councilman LaMont Cole.
This drive-thru Halloween event gave parents a chance to get their children out of the house. Many people WAFB spoke with are reconsidering their typical trick-or-treating practices due to COVID-19.
“I don’t want them to catch COVID, so we just not going to trick-or-treat at all this year,” said Ellante Morris, a parent.
“That’s definitely out. Just a no, no for me. Because my kids' mom has health problems and I don’t want to put her at risk by me putting them out there,” said Steve Williams, another parent.
Parents say they enjoy safe events like this.
“The kids love it, because we got social distancing. We love to practice it. We got on our masks, everyone in the vehicle, so yes, it is what it is, and we enjoyed it,” said Kim Williams, a parent.
Experts at Ochsner Baton Rouge have some tips for parents and children this Halloween weekend.
Dr. Melissa Love, a physician at Ochsner, recommends everyone in your family wear a mask and keep your circle small.
“If you can, since the weather is nice, instead of ringing the doorbell, if you have a screened-in porch or if you have a way to keep the door open so that the kids don’t have to ring the doorbells, that’s a great thing. Possibly even having the treat bags already made up so kids aren’t necessarily digging in a big bowl,” said Dr. Love.
Keeping things outside, using hand sanitizer, and maybe just going down the street and not into your whole neighborhood is something she recommends as well.
“A lot of us are starting to have fall celebrations, Thanksgiving celebrations, and we can. We just have to do it in the safe manners that we’ve been doing so that we can still keep all these numbers low,” said Dr. Love.
