Cool weather through the weekend

A cooler than average weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Mornings will be cold enough for frost in some areas, but the afternoons look pleasant for the most part. Rain is out of the forecast for at least the next week.
Skies will clear overnight. As the wind slackens up patchy frost look probable later tonight around the I-30 corridor, and could be isolated as far south as I-20. Make sure to bring in the potted plants and cover up what’s in the ground to be on the safe side. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s north of I-20 with low 40s elsewhere.
Sunshine is back to end the work week. After our chilly start temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 60s by afternoon but that’s about 10 degrees below average for late October.
Sunshine and dry weather will continue into the weekend. Mornings will be chilly in the 40s, but temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cool air Sunday, but no rain is expected.
Temperatures will be a little cooler Monday near 60, but we’ll see a warming trend the rest of the week. By midweek we’ll get back into the 70s. Mornings will stay chilly in the 40s with some frost possible early in the week.
