Come November, St. Francisville will elect new mayor for first time in more than three decades

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In West Feliciana Parish, after 36 years, residents of St. Francisville will elect a new mayor Nov. 3.
Robert Leake and Susie Tully are running against each other with very different ideas in mind to help improve the city. Leake does not necessarily want immediate change, but wants to focus on the tourism and preserving history, hoping to create a balance, while Tully wants to see changes in infrastructure and a better form of communication for the area.
Voters believe the mayor has to learn how to handle not only the city, but the parish as well.
“I think preserving the culture and history is important. One of the good benefits of living here is tourism, and that’s a situation where the mayor needs to not only know the people of St. Francisville, but the other people in the parish, because the parish and the town must interface with tourism,” said George Ware, a resident of the parish.
West Feliciana Parish is known for its history and culture, and voters still want to see that after this election. St. Francisville Mayor Billy D’Aquilla will retire after 36 years.
“We have two good candidates running for mayor, I have been here a long time, and it’s time to step down and pass the baton on to younger and new people,” said Mayor D’Aquilla.
Leake is focusing on preserving traditions made in the area and supporting tourism.
“I would treat it just like a business. I wouldn’t come in over night and change anything necessarily. I think you go in there, you assess things, look at things, and if changes need to be made or improvements need to be made, you know, we will do those things,” said Leake.
Tully wants to create a better communication platform for citizens in town and wants to focus on improving water and sewage systems.
“Some of the things, specifically, that I have in mind are things like infrastructure. We’ve had a lot of focus on our historic district over the years. It’s very important, and preservation is very important to me, but we also need to look at infrastructure in other parts of town,” said Tully.
Both candidates have a background serving on the city council, but each have different ideas on how they want to make the community better. Those looking to vote in the mayoral race can cast their ballot at the town hall on Election Day (Nov. 3).
