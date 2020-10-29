BR church working to help first responders displaced by yet another hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along with widespread cleanup efforts after yet another hurricane in Louisiana, many groups are working to make sure families get the resources and supplies they need, especially front-line workers who have been displaced.
A Baton Rouge church is working to help out law enforcement members in Cameron Parish. The church will soon deliver freezers to around 30 deputies who were displaced after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We have a heart for front-line workers because without officers, and nurses, and people who are on those front lines, our community is not moving forward,” said Logan Graham, pastor of Purpose Church.
Despite being immersed in church renovations, the pastor says they wanted to find time to help the men and women in uniform who work so hard to help others.
“They’ve got the toughest job in natural disasters because they can’t take off from work, they are still dependent on and relied on," he said.
Now that they have the freezers, they’re looking for help to pack them with food.
“They shouldn’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. They do enough for us and the community that we can give back a little bit to relieve them of that thought,” said Graham.
He says perishable, fresh food items and monetary donations will all go towards helping the brave men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line every day.
“The smoke and the dust is kind of settled and we want those folks to know that we are still thinking about them and we are still here to help serve them,” said Graham.
The church will make a trip to Cameron Parish within the next week. To find out how you can help, click here.
