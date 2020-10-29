Apartment manager says she was targeted by gunman

The gunman’s shots were caught on tape.

By Doug Warner | October 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:20 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A balcony surveillance camera captured the moment that sent a Shreveport apartment manager diving to the floor inside her Highland neighborhood office.

“The lights were on and the blinds were up. I’m pretty sure they knew I was in there,” explains Lighthouse Apartments' owner and manager Karen Johnson.

The camera captured a white, four-door car pass the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Creswell Avenue, turn around and then return toward the apartments.

Lighthouse Apartments owner Karen Johnson shows where one of the bullets entered her office. (Source: KSLA)

“What first caught my attention was the bullet whizzing over my head,” recalls Johnson, who says she fell to the floor next to her desk.

Multiple shots were fired, some striking the outside wall of the office, while two others pierced windows on the front and side of the office.

Inside Johnson’s office, one bullet that entered a window above her desk lodged in the wall behind her while a second bullet traveled through a hutch, striking a coat rack.

“I could tell it wasn’t random,” shares Johnson.

Caught on video, a gunman opened fire from the back passenger seat of this white, four-door car. (Source: KSLA)

She says after watching the surveillance video, she was left with the feeling that she was being targeted.

“That’s what really got to me. I was targeted when I saw the video," said Johnson.

Johnson says even though she told police she felt the gunman was aiming at her, she’s frustrated that they still have only classified the incident as a property damage call.

“Since I was not standing outside and they were shooting at me with no barrier, and since I was not hit, it’s just a property crime," said Johnson.

Shreveport police tell KSLA News 12 that as they investigate the case, it could later be classified as something much more serious.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

