Activist arrested for electioneering; bails on $1K bond

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - ArkLaTex activist Breka Peoples turned herself in for alleged electioneering this morning at the DeSoto Parish Jail.
Dozens in the community showed up to offer their support for Peoples, calling the whole situation a clear case of voter suppression.
A video posted on Facebook shows Peoples leading a group of faith and civic leaders to vote at the registrar’s office in Mansfield on the first Saturday of early voting.
In the video, DeSoto Registrar of Voters Amanda Raynes confronts Peoples telling her she can’t be within 600 feet of a polling place while actively campaigning.
Two warrants were originally issued for Peoples on Wednesday night charging her with two counts of “prohibited acts during early voting or on election day.” The warrants allege that Peoples used a bullhorn and was wearing a mask with Gary Evans’s name on it. Evans is the DeSoto district attorney and is running for re-election.
Today, Peoples posted a $1,000 bond for the two electioneering charges and was able to leave the jail.
The affidavits and warrants for the arrest of Peoples provide more details about the events of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
