Widespread rain today and Hurricane Zeta moves closer to landfall

Happy Wednesday ArkLaTex! You’ll need the rain gear likely with you throughout the day as rain comes in from Zeta and an upper level storm system. We’re also tracking foggy conditions as well!
Today: add extra time for the work commute due to rain and patchy fog across the ArkLaTex! Hurricane Zeta has added to moisture in the ArkLaTex and outer rain bands have helped generate more showers this morning in northwest Louisiana. Showers are moving north this morning, but this afternoon as the upper level storm system moves through, another round of rain will keep the wet weather coming through the afternoon and evening. The rain should be done by around 10pm this evening.
Thursday: No rain in the forecast for Thursday, BUT the clouds will stick around in the ArkLaTex for another day. It will be COLD during the morning with lows in the 40s. Highs tomorrow will be only be in the low to mid 50s!!
Friday: SUNSHINE returns!! Another morning in the 40s with highs warming into the 60s under more sunshine. We’ll keep the sunshine for the rest of the weekend and into the work week! Fall weather is sticking around for the long haul....well at least for the next week.
Saturday: Halloween! It’ll be a cool but beautiful day with sunshine for the start of the weekend! Highs are in the upper 60s with calm conditions, but by the time you head out to trick or treat, temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s.
TROPICS: Zeta is once again a Hurricane forecast to strengthen before landfall. Latest forecast calls for Zeta becoming a category 2 storm as it makes landfall this evening along the southeastern Louisiana coast. Here in the ArkLaTex, it’ll help our rain chances.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
