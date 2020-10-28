Widespread rain today and Hurricane Zeta moves closer to landfall

Today: add extra time for the work commute due to rain and patchy fog across the ArkLaTex! Hurricane Zeta has added to moisture in the ArkLaTex and outer rain bands have helped generate more showers this morning in northwest Louisiana. Showers are moving north this morning, but this afternoon as the upper level storm system moves through, another round of rain will keep the wet weather coming through the afternoon and evening. The rain should be done by around 10pm this evening.