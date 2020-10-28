Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

The additions announced Wednesday cover the 2019 and 2020 RAV4, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck. Also included are the 2013 to 2015 Lexus LS 460 and GS 350; the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and Lexus IS-F; the 2014 and 2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser; the 2014 and 2015 Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570; the 2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350; the 2017 Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t and GS 200t; the 2017 to 2019 Toyota Highlander and Lexus GS 350; the 2017 through 2020 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350; the 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser, Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350; the 2018 through 2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra and Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L; and the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200.