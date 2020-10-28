Rain clears tonight ahead of a cold Thursday

(KSLA) - The rain and clouds will be clearing away tonight. Then the temperatures will be dropping and struggling to warm back up. Thursday will be very chilly!
This evening, the rain will still be around. While it will be heavy in a few spots, it will become more scattered and slowly winding down. If you have any plans, you will need your umbrella. Temperatures will be cool in the 50s, so you will also need a jacket.
Tonight, the rain will be coming to an end. Once the cold front moves through the ArkLaTex, we will be done with the rain. The clouds will clear for the most part overnight. So, we may wake up to clear to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be chilly, cooling to the lower to mid 40s.
After starting off with nice conditions Thursday morning, the clouds will be back on the increase by the afternoon. The good news is that there will still be no rain. Temperatures will be very chilly! It will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s! You will likely need a jacket all day tomorrow!
Friday will finally have the sunshine return! It will be a beautiful day with no rain. The clouds will also be limited, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower 60s. Still on the cool side for this time of the year.
Saturday and Sunday may have a couple passing clouds, but no rain. The sun will still be out shining so it will be a beautiful weekend! If you are doing anything for Halloween on Saturday, you should be good to go! During the evening, temperatures will be dropping down to the 50s so you may need to bundle up for any trick-or-treating. It will be so cool, you may feel a few chills go down your spine! Sunday will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 60s.
We are watching Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that the cold front passing through today is steering the storm to the east away from the ArkLaTex. So, we should not have to worry about any impacts here at home. Landfall should be around southeastern Louisiana near New Orleans this afternoon. Zeta could be a category one or two hurricane. More good news is that Zeta will be moving very quickly and will not linger in place for too long.
Have a great day and an even better rest of this week!
