Mother of missing Shelby County teen arrested, boy still missing

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of a missing 15-year-old from Timpson has been arrested.
They said Demetrice Edmond has been arrested for her initial involvement, however, Patton is still missing. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Patton, please contact the SCSO.
PREVIOUS: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old Timpson boy who has been missing since Oct. 20.
According to a post on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Ahsiyah Terril Patton is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Patton was last seen in Timpson with Demetrice “Damitriyunna” Edmond, his biological mother, on Oct. 20. Edmond has strong ties to the Houston area. A warrant has been issued for Edmonds for Harboring a Runaway, according to the Facebook post.
"If you have information in regard to Patton or Edmond, or if you know their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.
