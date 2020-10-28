Man shot in arm in Southwood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday evening.
Officers got the call before midnight to the 2800 block of Alkay Drive. That’s in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood.
Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have a description of the assailant.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
