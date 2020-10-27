Some LSU students, parents upset after university announces no in-person fall graduation ceremony

“When I came to kick off LSU when I was in high school, LSU said that graduation tarts today. They looked at me, they drilled that, they said it a couple of times, ‘graduation starts today.’ And it really kind of sunk in with me and what they meant by that was the minute you step on campus and take classes, we’re here every step of the way to make sure that you are going to graduate,” explains graduating LSU senior Hailey Holland.