Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A United States district judge sentenced Charles Heath Thompson, 44, of Shreveport, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography.
In February 2015, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were monitoring a members-only, dark net website known as Playpen. The website was identified as a website where users would trade, possess, receive, and view child pornography and was only accessible through special web browsers with a specific website link.
According to information presented to the court, the FBI determined a specific user had logged onto the website for over 11 hours on February 21, 2015, and had received and downloaded child pornography images.
Further investigation led to FBI agents determining the user was Charles Heath Thompson and he had received the images of minors under the age of 12 from the website.
Thompson pled guilty to the charge on January 24, 2020.
