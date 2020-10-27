Limited chance for rain today with cool weather sticking around

Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! It’ll stay cloudy and cool once again with limited rain chances mainly confined to the I-30 corridor, but keep the jacket with you throughout the day.
Today: Stepping out the door, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures again start in the mid and upper 50s. Areas in Red River county in Texas and McCurtain in Oklahoma will see morning temperatures in the 40s! Plus, they may also see a few light showers this morning that will improve this afternoon. Highs today will have a wide range due to the cold front. I-30 and north highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, 60s near the I-20 corridor and near Toledo bend highs will get into the low 70s.
Wednesday: an upper level storm system will be moving through the ArkLaTex and this will be the catalyst to bringing widespread rain to the ArkLaTex. We’ll also see rain chances increase as Hurricane Zeta draws near to Louisiana. Heavy rain could begin in northwest Louisiana by mid to late morning, but the afternoon and evening will be the main time-frame of more widespread heavy rain.
Thursday and Friday: we’ll finally see the sunshine that’s been missing since last week!! Rain chances will be around zero with sun returning, but not with too much warmer of temperatures. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s!
Saturday: Halloween! It’ll be a cool but beautiful day with sunshine for the start of the weekend! Highs are in the upper 60s with calm conditions, but by the time you head out to trick or treat, temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s.
TROPICS: Zeta is a now a Tropical Storm as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. It’ll likely restrengthen into a Hurricane as it emerges into the Gulf later today.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
