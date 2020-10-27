Limited chance for rain today with cool weather sticking around

Today: Stepping out the door, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures again start in the mid and upper 50s. Areas in Red River county in Texas and McCurtain in Oklahoma will see morning temperatures in the 40s! Plus, they may also see a few light showers this morning that will improve this afternoon. Highs today will have a wide range due to the cold front. I-30 and north highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, 60s near the I-20 corridor and near Toledo bend highs will get into the low 70s.