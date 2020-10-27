Coast cities issue mandatory harbor evacuations ahead of Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Zeta continues to threaten South Mississippi, harbors across the Coast are issuing evacuation orders.
Mandatory evacuations for all vessels, lines, hose and dock boxes at public harbors and marinas have been issued for the following:
- Long Beach by 6 p.m.
- Biloxi by 5 p.m.
- Gulfport by 8 p.m.
- Pass Christian by 8 p.m.
This list will be updated as more cities issue harbor evacuations.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall tomorrow night either in or near South Mississippi.
