City of Shreveport served with $25-million settlement demand in police custodial death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Yesterday, according to copies of a demand letter and conversations with multiple sources close to city hall and the case, Mayor Adrian Perkins, and six members of Shreveport City Council received a settlement demand letter from James Carter, a lawyer with the Cochran Firm representing the McGlothen family, stating if the city did not agree to engage in “pre-suit settlement discussions by the close of business Thursday, October 29, 2020,” Carter’s firm would file suit.