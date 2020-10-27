City of Shreveport served with $25-million settlement demand in police custodial death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has confirmed, the City of Shreveport has been served with a settlement demand for $25,000,000 in the police custodial death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
Yesterday, according to copies of a demand letter and conversations with multiple sources close to city hall and the case, Mayor Adrian Perkins, and six members of Shreveport City Council received a settlement demand letter from James Carter, a lawyer with the Cochran Firm representing the McGlothen family, stating if the city did not agree to engage in “pre-suit settlement discussions by the close of business Thursday, October 29, 2020,” Carter’s firm would file suit.
The legal action, according to the letter, would name as plaintiffs the City of Shreveport, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, and four SPD officers, Treona Carter, Brandon Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare, recently indicted in connection with McGlothen’s April 5, 2020, in-custody death.
The use of force incident that allegedly led to McGlothen’s death occurred after the 44-year-old Shreveport man who suffered from a known mental condition died in the hospital a few hours after being detained and arrested by the four Shreveport officers.
In September, McCarter, Ross, Johnson, and LeClare were indicted by a Caddo Parish Grand jury and charged with negligent homicide. All four officers were placed on administrative leave by Chief Raymond, the same day KSLA Investigates aired exclusive cell phone video showing McGlothen’s violent encounter with Shreveport police.
