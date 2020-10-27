Chilly temperatures for the rest of the week

Saturday and Sunday may have a couple passing clouds, but no rain. The sun will still be out shining so it will be a beautiful weekend! If you are doing anything for Halloween on Saturday, you should be good to go! During the evening, temperatures will be dropping down to the 50s so you may need to bundle up for any trick-or-treating. It will be so cool, you may feel a few chills go down your spine! Sunday will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 60s.