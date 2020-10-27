Chilly temperatures for the rest of the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be struggling to warm back up after a cold front moves through Wednesday. In fact, it will be well below average for this time of the year for the rest of the week.
This evening will be cloudy with a possible shower. Not everyone will see rain. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. The clouds are also not going anywhere, so it will be cloudy and gloomy. Temperatures will be on the cool side, so you may need a jacket if you head out the door. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Tonight is when the rain will begin. It will be very scattered early on, but as we approach sunrise, the rain will become a little more widespread. Rain chances overnight are up to 50%. There could be a quick thunderstorm included in these showers. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. I have the rain chances all the way up to 70%. You will certainly need your umbrella on this day. Showers will be scattered and even widespread at times throughout the day Look out for some heavy downpours too. Temperatures should be a little cooler and only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.
By Wednesday night, the rain will be coming to an end. A cold front will be sweeping through during the day on Wednesday, and once it moves through, we will be done with the rain. However, the clouds will stick around. They will be breaking apart throughout the night, but we will wake up Thursday morning to partly cloudy conditions.
Thursday will have more of those clouds in the afternoon, but still no rain. Temperatures will be very chilly! It will only warm up to the mid 50s to the lower 60s! You will likely need a jacket all day Thursday.
Friday will finally have the sunshine return! It will be a beautiful day with no rain. The clouds will also be a bit limited, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower to mid 60s. Still on the cool side of this time of the year.
Saturday and Sunday may have a couple passing clouds, but no rain. The sun will still be out shining so it will be a beautiful weekend! If you are doing anything for Halloween on Saturday, you should be good to go! During the evening, temperatures will be dropping down to the 50s so you may need to bundle up for any trick-or-treating. It will be so cool, you may feel a few chills go down your spine! Sunday will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 60s.
We are watching tropical storm Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely reform into a hurricane later today. The good news is that the cold front passing through Wednesday will steer the storm to the east away from the ArkLaTex. So, we should not have to worry about any impacts here at home. Landfall should be around southeastern Louisiana near New Orleans Wednesday evening. Zeta could be a tropical storm, but more than likely a hurricane.
Have a great day and an even better rest of this week!
