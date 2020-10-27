Benton High School cancels next two football games

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish School Board has announced the next two Benton High School football games are canceled.
The cancelations come out of an abundance of caution due to possible COVID exposure that is not related to the athletic program.
The home game scheduled for Friday, October 30, against Byrd, and the Friday, November 6, away game against Southwood will not be played.
Coaches and administrators at the schools have been notified.
As with all cases of possible COVID exposure, Bossier Schools is continuing to work with the Region 7 Office of Public Health to ensure state protocols are followed.
