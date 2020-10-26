Victim identified in fatal Harrison County crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety named the victim in a fatal crash that took place on Sunday, October 25.
Gilford Leon Nugent III, 40, of Marshall was pronounced at the scene by authorities.
According to Texas DPS, it happened before 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 80, approximately 1.7 miles east of Marshall.
“...The driver (Nugent) of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on US-80 when, for an unknown reason, the driver crossed over the center stripe in a curve and struck an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer,” reads a news release.
The passenger in the 2006 Chevrolet and his passenger were sent to a Marshall hospital. According to a news release, they were both in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.