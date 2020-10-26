Teenager flees from Bossier youth facility

The 14-year-old might be in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood, authorities say

MISSING: Aaron Starr, 14, of Shreveport, stands 5′7″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with red stripes and gray pants. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | October 26, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:31 PM

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport teenager who was being held at a youth facility in Bossier City has gone missing.

Now police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Aaron Starr, a 14-year-old they say might have fled to Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

Starr fled from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center on Shed Road about 5 p.m. Friday, police spokeswoman Traci Ponder said.

He stands 5′7″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Starr last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with red stripes and gray pants.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this teenage runaway to call Bossier City police at (318)-741-8652.

