Teenager flees from Bossier youth facility

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport teenager who was being held at a youth facility in Bossier City has gone missing.
Now police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Aaron Starr, a 14-year-old they say might have fled to Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Starr fled from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center on Shed Road about 5 p.m. Friday, police spokeswoman Traci Ponder said.
He stands 5′7″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Starr last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with red stripes and gray pants.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this teenage runaway to call Bossier City police at (318)-741-8652.
