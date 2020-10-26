SPD searching for suspects in Game X Change armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are on the scene following an armed robbery at a busy shopping center on Monday morning.
Officers were notified of a holdup alarm activation just after 10:30 a.m. at the Game X Change, in the Bayou Walk Shopping Center off Youree Drive.
Officers on the scene were told that two men came into the business, took an undisclosed amount of cash, then took off.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
