Midweek rain and cool end to October

Rain chances ramp up by midweek with continued cooler than average temperatures expected through the weekend. Zeta is now a hurricane and could still be one when it reaches the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.
Gray skies will generally continue tonight. Temperatures across the ArkLaTex will range from the low 50s north of I-30, to mid to upper 50s along and south of I-20. Some rain is expected across parts of NE Texas and SW Arkansas.
We’ll stay cloudy on Tuesday with only limited rain, primarily north of I-30. Temperatures will be on a wide range again with 50s in the north, but 70s possible around Toledo Bend in the south.
A strong upper level storm system swings through the area on Wednesday bringing widespread rain with it. Temperatures once again will only be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area. The chance of rain jumps to 60%.
Sunshine and dry weather are back to close out the week and will continue into the Halloween weekend. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.
Zeta was upgraded to a hurricane this afternoon. It’s expected to move through the Gulf and reach the southeast Louisiana coast late Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane. No impacts from Zeta are expected for the ArkLaTex.
Have a good night!
