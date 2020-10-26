Deputies arrest father accused of taking newborn child from La. hospital in backpack

Deputies arrest father accused of taking newborn child from La. hospital in backpack
35-year-old Travis Hargrove (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By KNOE Staff | October 26, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:21 AM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of taking his newborn child from a hospital in Monroe, KNOE reports.

Travis Hargrove, 35, is accused of taking the baby from St. Francis Medical Center around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Officials say Travis Hargrove Jr. was born just after 7 a.m. earlier that day with a medical condition that will require treatment.

Police said Hargrove left the hospital with his child hidden in a black backpack. The baby was found safe a few hours later.

Hargrove was arrested on Oct. 26 and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.