Cloudy, dreary start to the week with a sunny finish

By this afternoon, the fog will be gone, but the clouds will still be around. So, you do not need your sunglasses today. There may be a couple showers this afternoon. A better chance lies near the I-30 corridor. I only have those rain chances up to 20% for the day, so it will not be a washout. Temperatures today will be chilly. Near the I-30 corridor, it will warm up to the mid 50s. Along I-20, temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s, and near Natchitoches will get up to the mid 70s.