Car crashes into Happy Belly’s, causing major damage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Glass, wood, bricks and ripped car parts landed all over the Happy Belly’s parking lot Sunday morning.
A a driver lost control of their car around 3:30 a.m., causing it to crash into the Italian Ice shop on Youree Drive, according to Shreveport police.
“Police said the person was seriously injured but no one was dead," Happy Belly’s owner Tim McMurray said. “So after that, everything else is just stuff; we can replace it.”
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.
But the car went through the shop’s drive-thru, flew across the street, knocked over a stop sign and eventually landed embedded in the Capital One bank building, McMurray said.
Now Happy Belly’s, a family-owned business, is closed while its owners work on repairing the damage.
“He knocked out the pillars that held up my drive-thru,” McMurray explained.
They still can make Italian ice, but they cannot have any customers inside right now, he said.
The family is unsure how much the repairs will cost or how long the work will take to complete.
“Hopefully, they can come out and just say they can fix this and this, and we’ll be able to open within two days or two weeks,” McMurray said.
He said he and his family are thankful for the community’s support.
“We’re humbled by that. It just makes us feel good about doing what we do.”
Becky Bufkin, who lives next door to Happy Belly’s, said it’s always busy. “There’s always a line down the street for Happy Belly’s ice cream.”
