Police identify slain man

He died about 45 minutes after being shot on Panatela Lane in Shreveport, coroners' office reports

Police identify slain man
Police compared fingerprints to positively identify 21-year-old Leeactrice Reed, of Shreveport, as the man who was fatally shot just after 10:50 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 8500 block of Panatela Lane in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner's office reports. [Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | October 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 3:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 21-year-old man is the person who was fatally shot Saturday night in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner’s office reports that police compared fingerprints to positively identify Leeactrice Reed.

The Shreveport man was shot just after 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of Panatela Lane.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.

RELATED:

Man killed in late-night shooting in Cedar Grove

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.