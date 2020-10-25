Police identify slain man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 21-year-old man is the person who was fatally shot Saturday night in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The Caddo coroner’s office reports that police compared fingerprints to positively identify Leeactrice Reed.
The Shreveport man was shot just after 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of Panatela Lane.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.
An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.
