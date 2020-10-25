2 juveniles wounded by gunfire as they walk to store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two juveniles were shot and another escaped injury when gunfire erupted Sunday evening in Shreveport, authorities say.
Police have taken one person into custody and have recovered the gun they believe was used in the shootings.
Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to Westwood Park Drive at 5 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police, who at one point had nine units on the scene, were called in a minute later.
Preliminary investigation indicates the youths were walking to a store on Monkhouse Drive when someone started shooting.
One was shot in one of his ankles. And a bullet grazed one of another youth’s legs, police say.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
