Double homicide suspect extradited to Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The suspect in a double homicide is back in Louisiana.
Stanley Romero Goldsby remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he’s being held in lieu of $350,000 bond.
The 33-year-old Shreveport man was extradited from Missouri on Oct. 21 then booked into Caddo Correctional the same evening, booking records show.
Goldsby is accused of killing 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor.
The Taylors were shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 28 at a residence in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue.
Goldsby is suspected of going to the residence, arguing with one of the Taylors then shooting both of them, police have said.
The Taylors were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both men later died at the Shreveport hospital.
About 11 p.m. Sept. 29, fire damaged the residence where the shootings had occurred. As of the latest report, authorities were trying to determine whether the fire and shootings are related. Investigators did say they suspect arson.
And on the night of Sept. 30, Goldsby was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Missouri.