One man dead at apartment complex shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, at the Willow Trace apartment complex in the 8100 block of Pines Road.
Police arrived on scene to find a man, suspected to be in his mid-20s, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
It is not immediately known where he was shot or how many times.
According to police, there is no suspect description at this time, but they believe he is dangerous.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. KSLA will update as details become available.
