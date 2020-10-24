Chilly and calm weekend

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! What a chilly way to begin the weekend this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will stay with us during most of the day which wont allow for much of a warm up.
Today: expect an overcast morning and afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Clouds wont begin clearing up late this evening form west to east. Temperatures will slight warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain today is not expected although it may look like it at times. By the evening hours around 7pm, temperatures will be around the mid 50s so if you have plans tonight make sure to keep a warm jacket with you through the day.
Overnight, clouds will hang on as temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Clouds are expected to hang on, but there will be some clearing for the day which will give way to some sunshine for your Sunday. This will allow temperatures to warm up in the low and mid 70s for highs tomorrow.
Monday and during the work week, we’ll have on and off chances for rain most days with cloudy skies and below average temperatures. On Monday, we have a 20% chance of rain with highs still getting into the low and mid 70s. On Tuesday, rain chances are about the same with however a front from the previous day will keep highs on Tuesday back down in the 60s. If you like 60 degree weather, we’ll see that for the rest of the work week. Wednesday is when the heaviest rain and storms will move through the ArkLaTex. Some of the forecast heading into the middle of the work week may need adjusting depending on the what happens in the tropics, but it’s still too early to tell and plenty of uncertainty in the tropics.
TROPICS: the disturbance that we’ve been watching in the Caribbean will likely become a depression later today and if not today than Sunday. It has continued to get better organized and develop in conditions good for tropical development. This storm will impact the southern Gulf early next week, and could head for the northern gulf after that.
Have a fantastic weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.