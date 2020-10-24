Chilly and calm weekend

Monday and during the work week, we’ll have on and off chances for rain most days with cloudy skies and below average temperatures. On Monday, we have a 20% chance of rain with highs still getting into the low and mid 70s. On Tuesday, rain chances are about the same with however a front from the previous day will keep highs on Tuesday back down in the 60s. If you like 60 degree weather, we’ll see that for the rest of the work week. Wednesday is when the heaviest rain and storms will move through the ArkLaTex. Some of the forecast heading into the middle of the work week may need adjusting depending on the what happens in the tropics, but it’s still too early to tell and plenty of uncertainty in the tropics.