Varying motives that drive early voting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - When it comes to early voting, the numbers are staggering. More than 52 million Americans have now voted ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to U.S. Elections Project.
That already surpasses the number of votes for all of early voting in the last presidential election in 2016.
As people come and go from the early voting location at the Bossier City Library, they want to make sure their voices are heard and their votes counted.
That’s regardless of trouble with the weather, the post office or long lines on election day.
One of the big motivators for people at this early voting location is health care; and the fear of losing Obamacare, not to mention what that could mean for all those with pre-existing conditions.
Local voters, like Deborah Sinclair, are worried that so many people could lose health care in the midst of a global pandemic.
“You’re talking about millions and millions of people who are going to be affected if Obamacare is overturned. So, that’s another thing that “I’m concerned about. There’s basically three things: The coronavirus, the economy and health care,” said Sinclair.
Speaking of the economy, with so many jobs lost and businesses closed, Sinclair and others say business owners are needing more help to survive.
“They can’t pay their staff and other people, they can’t their mortgages or anything. So, right now the economy’s in the dumps, you know. So we really have to work on that, and get that up to, improve that," said Sinclair.
These are far from the only issues attracting voters to the polls early.
“This little one," started Tim Wilson as he held his baby, Beckham. "So, yeah, giving him a, you know, country to grow up in that’s not socialized. I can’t vote for any candidates who support abortion. I got a 3 week old.”
Many other voters are motivated by factors other than specific issues facing our country.
That includes early voters like Dianne Woodard who says, “I just, I love Trump. And I want him to be President again, you know.”
Speak to others, and they feel just as compelled to vote early not because of the President, but to oppose him.
Beyond the partisanship that divides so much of the country, others vote early because of the election process itself.
Tiffany Varner brought her 13-year-old daughter Kennedy to see early voting for herself.
“So whoever she chooses to vote for, it’s just important for her to make sure her voice counts," said Varner.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, Oct. 27th, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. With no voting on Sunday, that leaves only three days to go before early voting comes to an end.
