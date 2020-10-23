SPD arrests man wanted for homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide in early October.
Officers responded to Willis Knighton North just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 12, on reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival officers found Brandon Graham, 19, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Graham later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators discovered the shooting occurred around the 2600 block of Greenwood Road and began their investigation.
Investigators with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Unit collected evidence from the scene and later determined the victim’s cousin, Tyrese Graham, 21, mishandled a firearm and shot the victim in the head.
An arrest warrant was issued for Graham on Oct. 20, charging him with one count each of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.
Graham was arrested on Oct. 21 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
