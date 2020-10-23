SPD arrest man accused of sex crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in west Shreveport in early October.
SerDerrio Thomas, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery following an investigation performed by SPD.
Police received a criminal complaint from an adult female regarding a sexual assault on Oct. 9, 2020.
Upon investigation, detectives were able to gather details and witness information that led them to Thomas.
He is currently booked in the Shreveport City Jail.
